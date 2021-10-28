Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in October

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Allianz stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

