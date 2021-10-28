Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

