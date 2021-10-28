Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $23.17. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 6 shares.

TKNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

