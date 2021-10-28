Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 300.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,915.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

