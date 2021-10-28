Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,129.77.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,928.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,982.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,593.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

