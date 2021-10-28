Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,422.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,903,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,151,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

