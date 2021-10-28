Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

