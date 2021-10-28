Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.62.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

