Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

