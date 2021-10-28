Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $9.38 Million in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 967,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 5.89% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $1,938,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $6,173,000.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

