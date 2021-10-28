Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 6,105 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 49.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,765,000 after buying an additional 578,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 172.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 100,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,898 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,121 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

