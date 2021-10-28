Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,225. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

