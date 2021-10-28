Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 1,749,995 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 59.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,170,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 30.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 0.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RTPYU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

