Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 63,445 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,445 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.48% of Zymeworks worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

