Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 696,253 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,253 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 6.70% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

