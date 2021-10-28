Amalgamated Bank Acquires 406,568 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 411.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 406,568 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $88,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,582. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $308.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

