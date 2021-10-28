Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,293 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 204,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,503. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

