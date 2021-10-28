Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $212.26. 55,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

