Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 335.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,014 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

