Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 695.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 586,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,025,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

