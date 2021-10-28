Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.2% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

AMZN stock traded up $48.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,441.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

