Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.80. Ambev shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,312,237 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ambev by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 194,245 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 102,856 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

