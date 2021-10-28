Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

