Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,723. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of AMRC opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

