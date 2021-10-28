American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $20.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

