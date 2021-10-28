American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Up 3.2%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 2,683,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,923,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

About American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

