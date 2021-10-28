American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.65.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $178.03 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.