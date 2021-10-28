Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $300.92 and last traded at $300.38, with a volume of 8360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

