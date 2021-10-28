Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.79 on Thursday. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.72.

