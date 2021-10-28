AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

