Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.750 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,988. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

