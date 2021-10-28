Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,284. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

