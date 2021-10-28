Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $70.52 on Monday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

