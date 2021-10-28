Amundi Buys New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 907,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $88,190,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

