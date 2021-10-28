Amundi Buys Shares of 300,991 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $108,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST opened at $421.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.