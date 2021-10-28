Amundi Invests $102.40 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,399,000. Amundi owned 0.26% of Cintas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $422.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $432.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

