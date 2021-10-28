Amundi Invests $114.54 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 529,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.