Amundi Invests $82.78 Million in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Amundi purchased a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 893,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,776,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.30% of Magna International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.