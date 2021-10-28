Amundi Invests $98.53 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Amundi bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,290,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

