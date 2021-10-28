Amundi Takes $112.38 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,382,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.41% of Eversource Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.