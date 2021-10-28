Amundi Takes $89.53 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,525,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.52% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $480.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

