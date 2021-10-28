Amundi Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,750,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NYSE LYB opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.