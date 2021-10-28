Amundi Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 813,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 526,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.48 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

