Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$1.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($2.59). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. 4,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

