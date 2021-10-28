Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $649.90 Million

Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $649.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.80 million and the highest is $651.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,305. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

