Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

CPRI opened at $52.66 on Monday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.