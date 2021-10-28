Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

KTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 20,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

