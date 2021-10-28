Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $67.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $71.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

