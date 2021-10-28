Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.68. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.