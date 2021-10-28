Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is $11.18. Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to $8.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,891 shares of company stock worth $24,115,979. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.84. 214,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

